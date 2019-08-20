Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 5.8%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73, 1,716,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 969,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 198,798 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 400.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

