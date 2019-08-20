Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.72

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.72 and last traded at C$39.72, with a volume of 81801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.11.

GC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.24.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

