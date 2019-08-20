Goodomy Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00 (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Goodomy has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Goodomy has a market cap of $205,031.00 and $10.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goodomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00164498 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003918 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,688.43 or 1.00202122 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00044455 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Goodomy Token Profile

GOOD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,508,777 tokens. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goodomy’s official website is goodomy.com

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goodomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goodomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

