Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,264.77

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,264.77 and traded as low as $1,017.40. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,072.60, with a volume of 23,857 shares.

Separately, FinnCap decreased their target price on Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 million and a PE ratio of 90.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,181.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,264.77.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gooch & Housego plc will post 6519.9994912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

In related news, insider David Bauernfeind purchased 1,500 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,038 ($13.56) per share, with a total value of £15,570 ($20,344.96). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($14.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,700.12). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $4,752,600 over the last three months.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.