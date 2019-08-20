Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 324,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 210,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 180,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

