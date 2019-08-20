Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 152,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

