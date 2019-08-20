Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

GIL stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.1% in the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 725,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 186,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.