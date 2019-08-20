GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of GATX worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

In other GATX news, VP William M. Muckian sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $452,635.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $288,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,598. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GATX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,301. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. GATX had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

