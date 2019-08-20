Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. 19,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

