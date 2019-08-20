Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,069 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 10.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 59,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,101.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,898 shares of company stock worth $103,529. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. 22,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

