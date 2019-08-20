Game Creek Capital LP Sells 1,500 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,414 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,338,000 after acquiring an additional 845,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

