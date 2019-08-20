Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Anadarko Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 39.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 28.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

APC remained flat at $$72.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.