Game Creek Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 3.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. 65,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

