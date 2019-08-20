Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,546 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Arconic worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 26,330,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,423,000 after acquiring an additional 390,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,849,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after acquiring an additional 97,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,725,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,252 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Arconic by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.50. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In related news, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,444.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

