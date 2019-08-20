Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $110,163,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 38.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,524,000 after purchasing an additional 669,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 564.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 671,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,345,000 after purchasing an additional 570,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 179.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 457,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 293,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,037,000 after buying an additional 213,525 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

