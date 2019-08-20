Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 10,000 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.74% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19.2% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 538,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 86,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 15.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, CFO Brian D. Coleman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $912,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,200. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. TheStreet downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

CCO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 975,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.72. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

