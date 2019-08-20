Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 22,004 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

BSET stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 2,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

