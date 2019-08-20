Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

GCAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Gain Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 146,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gain Capital by 306.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

