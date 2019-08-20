Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in American International Group by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 427,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,248. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

In other American International Group news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

