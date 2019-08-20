Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Henry Schein worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 8.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 153,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $124,747.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,618.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,035.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

