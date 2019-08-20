Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rudd International Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $3,045,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 75.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 19.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 27.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

SJM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

