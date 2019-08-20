Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 9,909 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Valvoline worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,908,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,655,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,097,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,035 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valvoline by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 403,084 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,379. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Valvoline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

