Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,526 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 156.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 131.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 52.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP remained flat at $$135.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $138.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on shares of Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Worldpay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.97.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

