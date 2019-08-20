G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading 5.3% Higher

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $38.83, 205,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 390,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 89,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,611,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,147,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

