FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

FundX Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 3.2% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 376,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 212,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.47. 170,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day moving average is $213.29. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.