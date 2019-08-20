FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. 2,640,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

