FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 933.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

