FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,232 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,207,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $457,298,000 after acquiring an additional 482,575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 895.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,674 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,223. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,777 shares of company stock worth $2,760,286 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

