FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,438 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $4,894,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.67. 51,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

