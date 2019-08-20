FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 513.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Shares of HON traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.54. 50,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.