FTB Advisors Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. 85,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.