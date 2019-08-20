FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 2,507 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 87,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 63,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 139,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,634. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

