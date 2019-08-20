FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

ETN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,453. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

