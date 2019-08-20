Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Front Yard Residential.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RESI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Front Yard Residential stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 9,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,232. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,570,432.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,917 shares of company stock worth $2,992,792 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,127,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,823,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 181,179 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 148.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 637,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

