Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 6,069 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 21.1% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Paychex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 107,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,966. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $272,650.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

