Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

