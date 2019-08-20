Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 106,765 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 106,765 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,963. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

