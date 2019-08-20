Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

