Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $4.06. Francesca’s shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $27,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,101,960 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Francesca’s by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

