Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,007,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 1,208,115 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.65.

FET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,493,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 840,775 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

