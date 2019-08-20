Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $3.67

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.67. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 2,717,565 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $617.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.