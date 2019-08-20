Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.61

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $7.78. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 11,162,808 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of A$7.61.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gaines 208,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.