FORCE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (FOR)

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. FORCE has a market capitalization of $106,484.00 and $10.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, FORCE has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FORCE’s official website is www.forcenetwork.io . FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

