Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 1543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $301.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 483,780 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 669,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,500 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

