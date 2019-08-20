Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given $5.80 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $99,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Benz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,015 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,354. The stock has a market cap of $229.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

