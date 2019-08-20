Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.75. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

