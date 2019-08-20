Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Shares Down 48.4%

Firstime Design Ltd (OTCMKTS:FTDL)’s share price dropped 48.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Firstime Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

