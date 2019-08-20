First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

FQVLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,444. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.19%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.