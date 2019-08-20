Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.55 on Thursday, reaching C$21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.36 and a 52-week high of C$33.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

