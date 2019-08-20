FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

FGEN opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.86. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $227,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $1,852,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,402,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,308,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,256. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FibroGen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FibroGen by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 696.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

